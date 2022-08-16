The Crown casting Prince William for season six is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world is awaiting The Crown season five, with the highly anticipated Netflix instalment set to be the most dramatic yet.

The fourth season saw its star-studded second cast make their final appearances, from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret to Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

It was Princess Diana’s portrayal by Emma Corrin that made the most news however, earning the actress a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award and a Critic’s Choice TV award.

The next two seasons will welcome a brand new cast to reflect the passing of time, with new recruits including Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki among others.

The most buzz has understandably been around the casting of the two Princes, William and Harry, who are rumoured to be making an appearance in seasons five and six

In fact, it was the casting of a young Duke of Cambridge that went viral this week, with producers reportedly hoping to cast the role in time for filming next month.

“Netflix series The Crown is searching for an exceptional young actor to play Prince William in the next series,” reads the job advertisement online. “This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance. Shooting will commence in early September 2022.”

The statement continued: “No previous professional acting experience is required. We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find a uniquely rewarding creative process.”

We cannot wait to see who gets the role.

The Crown season five will be hitting our screens this November, so it looks like we won’t have long to wait and find out.