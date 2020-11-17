Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is fully intending to watch the controversial affair play out on The Crown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With the coronavirus-enforced lockdown 2.0 isolating us once more to our homes, we have never been more ready for the highly anticipated return of The Crown.

Yes, The Crown season four landed on Netflix this weekend and we’re all in binge-watch mode.

The fourth season sees its star-studded second cast return, with Olivia Coleman reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter playing Princess Margaret and Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies returning to his role as Prince Philip.

It is the storyline around Josh O’Connor, The Crown’s Prince Charles, however that has got everyone talking, joined by Emerald Fennel (Camilla Parker-Bowles) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), to act out the highly publicised and very controversial affair.

This is something that Prince Charles’ staff have reportedly been ‘paranoid’ about for a while, concerned about how The Crown will portray the affair, and the effect it could have on his popularity.

‘Charles’s staff are deeply paranoid about The Crown,’ a source reportedly told The Sun. ‘They are trying to make him a popular king-in-waiting.’

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on the other hand is reportedly not panicking, and fully intending to watch how she is portrayed.

‘I imagine she’ll be tuning in with a glass of red wine to watch it, she has seen the previous series,’ a friend of the Duchess reportedly told Vanity Fair‘s royal reporter Katie Nicholl. ‘She has a wonderful sense of humour and this won’t fuss her in the slightest.’

The source continued: ‘She has watched it, of course she has and I believe [Charles] has too. I don’t think she has any real issue with it. Her feeling is very much “never complain, never explain.”‘

