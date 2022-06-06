Prince Charles says he hopes that family ‘bickering’ will end after the jubilee weekend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend the UK enjoyed a long bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with events across the country to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. As well as the annual Trooping the Colour event on Thursday, there was a church service at St Pauls Cathedral on Friday and a special concert was broadcast live from Buckingham Palace over the weekend with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Alicia Keys playing music for the crowds, special guests and – of course – the royal family.

Prince Louis unknowingly became the star of the jubilee weekend thanks to his range of brilliant, hilarious and adorable expressions and royal fans were thrilled to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoying themselves at various events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also flew over from the US to take part, and although they kept their two little ones out of the spotlight their daughter Lilibet Diana met her great-grandmother the Queen in time for her first birthday.

The Sussexes kept a low profile over the long weekend, though they attended the church service along with other members of the royal family. According to one royal expert, William avoided making eye contact with Harry throughout despite recent reports that the pair are building bridges via WhatsApp and Facetime calls.

Prince Charles appeared to hint at the ongoing family tensions during a visit to the Big Jubilee Lunch in South London, when he told guests that he hoped the ‘bickering’ would be over following the jubilant celebrations.

According to Sarah Friar who was present, he said to the 450 attendees: ‘When it comes to Monday are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let’s hope we don’t do that.’

She explained: ‘He said at the end how great it was that everyone comes together this weekend.’

