Prince Albert has asked for privacy as Princess Charlene is admitted to a treatment facility

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

It is her health issues that have made her headlines recently, with Princess Charlene only just returning to Monaco after being grounded in South Africa for six months due to a ‘medical emergency’.

Within days of returning home however, Princess Charlene was admitted to a treatment facility.

People reported that Princess Charlene ‘is receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco’, with Prince Albert explaining that his wife is suffering with ‘profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.’

‘[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,’ Prince Albert explained. ‘She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.’

Prince Albert has quashed all rumours of marital problems that their separation has prompted, insisting that the issue is not their relationship but her health.

As he released more information about his wife’s condition and how long she will be expected to spend in the facility, he asked for privacy.

‘Obviously there were consequences of her different surgeries and the procedures she underwent in the last few months,’ he explained. ‘That certainly was a factor, but at this point I prefer not to comment further. I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue. She hadn’t slept well in a number of days and she wasn’t eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments.’

He continued: ‘Charlene never asked to have these problems – but they are there, unfortunately, and we need space and privacy to address them. So I beg everyone to understand that and please leave my family alone for the coming weeks.’

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene as she recovers.