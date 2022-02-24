Fancy partying with the Queen at Buckingham Palace this summer? Here’s how to get on the list 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You’re probably already aware of some of the events lined up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, marking her incredible 70 years on the throne.

Perhaps you’ve already entered Her Majesty’s baking competition, admired her specially commissioned portrait, or have enjoyed the Queen’s memorabilia viewing, made especially memorable with her interrupting corgi.

Now, royal fans are being offered the once in a lifetime opportunity of partying with the Queen at her London pad.

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, 10,000 members of the public will get to attend a concert called Platinum Party at the Palace.

According to the event website, a “stunning” stage will host performances from global music stars. We can also expect a full, live orchestra and appearances from famous faces in film, TV and the stage telling the story of the Queen’s seven decade reign.

Okay, it’s safe to say we’re interested — but how can we get tickets?

Rather than being allocated on a first come first serve basis, the tickets will be randomly allocated to people that apply. To enter the ballot, you simply need to enter your details (and the details of whoever you’d bring with you) via this Ticketmaster link by 23 March 2022.

But there’s no rush, as you have as much chance of being selected if you make your application today as you would in March.

The remaining tickets will be given to charities, including those who work in support of young people, the military, the environment and those who supported communities during the pandemic.

“The Platinum Party at the Palace is set to be one of the highlights of Her Majesty The Queen’s landmark Jubilee festivities weekend and one of the biggest concerts in a generation,” said Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC.

“The BBC is honoured to be bringing every moment of this live event to millions watching and listening at home, and on outdoor screens across the UK and around the world.”

If come 23 March you’re not one of the lucky ones to get tickets, rest assured the Platinum Party at the Palace will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and supported across the entire BBC network on Saturday 4 June. Phew!