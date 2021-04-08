Meghan Markle has some exciting baby news to celebrate this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child, announced that they would not be returning to royal duties and took part in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

Since the interview, the couple has made even more news, from speculation that Meghan would like to have a home birth, to the sweet momento that the Duchess already has for her daughter.

This week, Meghan received some exciting baby news from close friend Misha Nonoo.

The fashion designer who is rumoured to have introduced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has announced to the world that she is expecting a baby girl.

‘My journey into motherhood has been one of the most rewarding and beautiful experiences of my life,’ Misha posted to Instagram, alongside a beautiful photograph of her baby bump. ‘I’m extremely grateful and excited to share that we’re adding a sweet baby girl to our family, and Leo will soon be a big brother!

‘To celebrate, we’re launching a new collection of maternity styles, inspired by the wardrobe heroes I missed wearing the most during my pregnancy. Effortless pieces designed to be worn before, during, and after pregnancy—this is maternity wear for whatever the future has in store. Whether you’re already a Mum or an expecting Mum-to-be, I hope these pieces bring you the comfort, style, and ease you need to tackle one of life’s most incredible experiences.’

It looks like Meghan and Misha’s daughters are destined to be best friends.