Mike and Zara Tindall embraced the Barbie craze in a pretty unexpected way

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017 in Ascot, England
Mike and Zara Tindall are known for their ability to have a good laugh, so of course as Barbie movie memes pop up left and right these days, the royal spouses wanted in on the whole trend.

After the Tindalls celebrated their 12 years of marriage on 30 July, Mike wanted to thank friends, family and followers for their well wishes, but of course he had to make it all into a bit of a joke.

The former rugby pro took to Instagram to share a photo of what looks like two AI-generated Barbie dolls, representing him and Zara.

The "Mike" doll has a (sadly somewhat unrealistic) full head of blonde hair and stubble, and is wearing a sandy-coloured suit with a white dress shirt and black belt. The "Zara" doll has luscious blonde locks, and is wearing a pink top and dark grey leggings.

Mike captioned the post: "Thanks for the messages, it’s been a great 12 years. Feel we are getting younger!!! #zarbieandTen"

Naturally, Mike's sportsman mates took the opportunity to gently tease him about it all.

"You wish you had that lid," wrote rugby player Ben Foden, with sports pundit Andy Goode adding: "Have you had your lid done?!"

"Neck extension?" asked Drew Mitchell.

Meanwhile, TV presenter Natalie Pinkham said: "Couple of absolute sorts" and rugby player Stuart Hogg wrote: "Maaaaaate, incredible"

The royal lovebirds are always delighting fans with how down-to-earth they seem, as well as with their ability to tease each other and take it on the chin.

One example of this dynamic came about in January of this year, when Mike invited his wife to be his first guest on his new podcast, titled Mike Drop.

While they discussed some serious topics, at one point Mike also made quite a big gaffe, when he joked: "In 2012, you married a legend."

Pretty swiftly, Zara told him: "Didn't we get married in 2011?"

Oh, dear.

