Are these royals moving to Australia - for good?

Mike Tindall (opens in new tab) impressed many when he embarked on the ITV show I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!. (opens in new tab)

The former professional England rugby player was unfazed by the critters and Bushtucker Trials, which saw him come fourth place to the show's 2022 champion and retired Lioness, Jill Scott. (opens in new tab)

Since, there has been growing speculation the 44-year-old sportsman has a soft spot for Australia after his time down under, and could be relocating with his wife Zara Tindall - whose maiden name is Zara Phillips (opens in new tab) - and their three children, Mia, Lucas and Lena, to the other side of the world.

Mike finally addressed the rumours of a possible move.

Speaking previously to Hello!, he said: "Never say never.

"But it’s not on the cards."

Mike went on to clear up speculation the family of five "almost" moved, but he has assured that wasn't the case either.

He continued: "People try to say that we almost did, but we never almost did. It's never been an actual thing where we’ve looked for a house or anything."

Although a move has not been on the cards, it's not to say the couple - who married in 2011 (opens in new tab) - dislike the country.

He said: "We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle. I think it's brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we're not sure."

If the fivesome were to up sticks and relocate it could be logistically complicated.

Though Mike and Zara are not considered working royals, like Zara's cousin Prince William and mother Princess Anne, leaving the UK would mean leaving behind close relatives.

Mike, Zara and their three children currently live with the Princess Royal and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, at Gatcombe Park.

Living with their extended family means their three children, as well as Mike and Zara, can enjoy quality family time together, and relocating would mean disrupting the balance, and leaving Anne behind.

If Zara, Mike, and their brood were to move, they would not be the first to relocate further afield.

In 2020 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal family, as well as their royal duties, and have since relocated to California to start a new life as a family of four.

However, there is speculation Princess Eugenie - who is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank (opens in new tab) - could move to the US (opens in new tab).