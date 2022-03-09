Members of the royal family pay tribute to the Queen on International Women’s Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Praise be for Her Majesty

Tributes poured in for the Queen to commemorate International Women’s Day yesterday.

As only the eighth Queen of England, Elizabeth II has outlived all her predecessors, celebrating 70 years on the throne this year with her Platinum Jubliee.

Not only has she featured as a quasi-matriach to the entire nation over the best part of a century, she has been a bulwark for stability and stoicsim over some tough economic and political times. From the Second World War and the miners’ strikes to Brexit and most recently Ukraine, the Queen has rallied hope and support in times of crisis.

And so, it seems fitting that on International Women’s Day this year she recieved an avalanche of praise and specific mentions, not least from her own family.

In a moving Instagram post orchestrated by Prince William and Kate Middleton who joined forces with Prince Charles and Camilla, they celebrated the Queen in a series of images showcasing her reign over eight emotional images.

The caption wrote: “In this very special #PlatinumJubilee year, we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her historic 70 years of service on #IWD2022.

“Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history – inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people.”

The reel of images showed the Queen at various moments in her life, with a vairety of members of the royal family. The last picture was particularly poignant, a shot of the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip taken shortly before he passed away this year. The couple are surrounded by eight of their great grandchildren and the Queen is pictured holding a newly born Prince Louis.

In February, the Queen shared a statement ahead of her jubilee, which will be marked by a four day bank holiday at the beginning of June, saying: “These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth.”