The Queen is ‘desperate’ to meet Lilibet in person

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen is reportedly eager to see her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, in person.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who have son Archie – welcomed nine-month-old daughter Lilibet in June 2021, which was in the midst of coronavirus lockdown.

The family live in California, while Her Majesty remains in the UK, having recently decided to leave Buckingham Palace in favour of Windsor Castle for good.

Video you may like:

The 95-year-old monarch and her great grandchild – who is named after the monarch’s nickname – are believed to have only met via a video link.

However, the Queen would love to see her great granddaughter in the flesh now travel restrictions have started to lift.

Royal author, Brian Hoey, told The Express: “I have heard from people I know within the Royal Household, she really would desperately like to see the baby in this way.

“I think she would love to, I wonder whether it is going to happen, I would love to think it could.”

It has been reported that tensions are high amongst the royal family since Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties.

Harry, 37, demands “the same degree” of personal protective security when travelling from the US with his family, even if he pays the fee himself, which has been challenged by the Home Office, since he stepped down from his royal duties.

Last year, Harry and Meghan carried out a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, and appeared to highlight some friction in the royal family, which still remains hush hush.

However, Hoey has insisted the Queen holds no bad blood towards Harry and Meghan, and would welcome a visit from the couple and their two children.

He said: “I am absolutely sure the Queen holds no feelings of disapproval towards Harry and Meghan, none whatsoever, she would certainly welcome them back if they came.”