Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have given up their royal titles but they have not given up on women’s rights. As a women’s rights activist, the duchess continues to support women. With her emotional statement about working mothers, to sending sweet treats to volunteer mothers, the duchess has expressed her concern for women’s safety.

Following the overturning of Roe v Wade, Meghan shares her fears for women in America. Roe v Wade, the landmark law that gives women the right to abortion care, was overturned last month. The decision will have a devastating impact on women in the US; as it is predicted to have stripped 50% of women from their right to chose.

Meghan has teamed up with the feminist Gloria Steinem to work on the Equal Rights Amendment, so that women are no longer seen as “second class citizens” hear, hear!

Meghan spoke to Vogue about the dangers women now face.

“Women are already sharing stories of how their physical safety is being put in danger”

“Women with resources will travel to get an abortion, those without might attempt to give themselves one at tremendous risk. Some will have to source abortion pills from unregulated pharmacies. Others who are pregnant and find themselves in a medical emergency will be at the mercy of doctors and lawyers to determine if a procedure that is needed to save her life can even be done at all.

“What does this tell women? It tells us that our physical safety doesn’t matter, and as a result that we don’t matter. But we do. Women matter.”

Gloria and Meghan’s team work is just the first part of unity the duchess reveals we all need.

“This moment requires unity—really listening to people, understanding the Constitution was written at a time when women were second-class citizens. We’re not. Certain things need to change.

The duchess is sure that activism and action is the way to go in order to save women from potentially life threatening situations.

“This is one of the reasons that I called Gloria immediately. Because in all of it, she reminds me that when you have anger, you have to channel that energy into something that makes a difference. That’s what activism is. It’s about how we show up.”

“We have to channel that fear into action.”

The Roe v Wade ruling will disproportionately hurt Black women, as Meghan explains:

“Women of color and especially Black women are most impacted by these decisions because most of us don’t have the same access to health care, economic opportunity, mental health resources…the list goes on. It’s difficult to overstate what this decision is going to do to these communities.”

The duchess calls on men to be more vocal, just like her husband Harry.

“Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large,” she said.

“They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too.”

