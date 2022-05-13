Meghan Markle has made an emotional statement about working mothers

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle has always been known to express her opinions and raise awareness for worthy causes, with motherhood and community being two subjects that she holds dear.

This week, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation partnered with the Marshall Plan for Moms, to release the National Business coalition for childcare, Meghan spoke out in an important statement.

“Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much,” she announced. “This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty.”

Women should not have to bear the responsibility alone, Meghan acknowledges, “As it’s been said many times, it takes a village to raise a child”.

The Marshall Plan for Moms is a movement to centre mothers in economic recovery and empowerment. It advocates for policy change that will expand choices for women and remove barriers to equality.

“Today, we’re sending a message that childcare isn’t just a community imperative — it’s a business imperative,” Meghan went on to announce in her statement. “Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families.”

The Marshall Plan for Moms released an interesting new report on the positive effects of business on childcare, this week.

The survey of more than 1,000 American parents with children of ages 0-5, shockingly found that over half of women reported child care as one of the reasons they left the workforce temporarily, took on fewer hours or took on a less demanding job.

The report concludes that businesses can no longer afford to ignore child care or label it as only a “women’s issue.”

Thank you Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for using your voices for change.