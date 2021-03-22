Meghan Markle has responded to reports that The Sun hired a Private Investigator to spy on her

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular headlines this month as they sat down for in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

It was their words about security that really made headlines, as the Sussex couple revealed their fears for their safety.

This past week, a report was published by Byline Investigates, claiming that The Sun had hired a private investigator to spy on Meghan Markle.

According to reports, LA-based Dan Hanks was hired to ‘dig some dirt’ on the Duchess of Sussex, submitting a ’90-page dossier on Meghan’ to one of his associates at the publication, including email accounts, car registrations and other personal information – even Meghan’s social security number and her private phone number.

Following the report, royal correspondent Omid Scobie released a statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large, as this investigative report shows that the predatory practices of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships,’ the statement read. ‘They are grateful to those working in media who stand for upholding the values of journalism which are needed now more than ever before.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented further.