Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In Royal news today, it’s believed that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been warned by a senior advisor that she ‘needs to start respecting the Queen.’

While it’s not known if she’s been told directly, a former adviser to Donald Trump, Jason Miller, has spoken out to the press about the current Royal family dynamic, sharing his own opinions on how certain individuals should react.

This comes after the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in March where Harry and Meghan claimed that a well-known member of the Royal family had made a racist remark about their son, questioning Archie’s skin colour.

They had moved to California and stepped down from royal responsibilities the year previously. Meghan shared that she felt suicidal thoughts while living in the UK.

Now, Miller has shared his opinion about how people in positions of power – especially the British Royal family, who are famous globally – should behave.

Speaking to The Sun, he shared that members of the Royal family should be encouraged to ‘check some of [their] thoughts and ambitions at the door’.

“Number one rule of being a royal is don’t disrespect the Queen,” he continued.

When asked about Markle, Miller continued: “I think she should have more respect for the institution of the Royals and I think that when you marry into the Royal Family, there’s a certain sense of decorum that I think that you’re signing up for that you need to check some of your thoughts and ambitions at the door.”

“I think that when you have the Queen you have to be respectful of the Queen,” he concluded.

While it’s believed some form of family feud is ongoing, there is no confirmation of this, only speculation.

It is known that Meghan and Harry have requested for their daughter, Lilibet Diana, to meet the Queen in person – they have only met over Zoom at present – and for her christening to be held here in the UK, same as Archie.

Harry’s tell-all memoir, which is being published by Penguin Random House, is set to be released next year.

On the Oprah interview, an official Royal palace statement simply said that, while they were sorry for any upset caused, ‘recollections may vary.’