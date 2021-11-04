Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a very important pledge

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past few months have been no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana. Prince Harry also returned to the UK earlier this summer to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

Yes, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all Oprah interview to their expansion of Archewell, these two are all anyone can talk about.

This week, the couple hit the headlines once more as they made an important pledge.

The pledge in question involves Archewell, as they committed to make their company net zero by 2030.

In a statement, the company announced: ‘Our co-founders, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have a long-standing commitment to the planet, both together and prior to their union, with global projects and partnerships dating back over a decade.

‘While we have actively made choices to offset and balance this carbon footprint, now, with the tools provided by partner organisations, we know that we can all do better. We can be net zero, and this is what we pledge to do.

The statement concluded: ‘We are a young company, but today, Archewell joins our co-founders in committing to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030.’

Well done Sussexes!