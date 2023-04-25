Will Meghan Markle release her own memoir?

It's not out of the question, according to one commentator

published

Meghan Markle has laid low in recent months.

While she has appeared in a handful of paparazzi photos and been involved in charity projects, she hasn't really put out any new creative endeavours since the last episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes was released in November 2022.

Instead, she has let Prince Harry take up more of the spotlight, following the release of his shock memoir Spare, which came out on 10 January and became an instant bestseller around the world.

Amid all this, it's a little unclear what exactly the future holds in terms of Meghan's career, with one royal commentator wondering if she might be thinking about penning a memoir of her own.

"They've absolutely been in the media and in the spotlight but after the Coronation, where does that go?" Bronte Coy asked on Sky News Australia (via Express).

"What's next for them? I will say I'm hesitant to say they've surely fired all their shots at the royals because whenever I said that in the past they seemed to have more.

"But I do believe the memoir was Harry's final shot, it seems. But then, of course, will Meghan be left with the only option to release a memoir of their own?"

She concluded: "I don't really know what comes next for them and it does seem like there's not really a clear strategy in place. Nor has there been for some time."

It makes sense that Harry and Meghan might not be sure what to focus their efforts on, since they're pretty much having to make it up as they go along: they didn't really have a roadmap for what to do when they left royal life.

It's possible that they might focus more on their philanthropic efforts, or perhaps Meghan will take up a position similar to Harry's as the chief impact officer at BetterUp? As with many things where the royals are concerned, only time will tell.

