Meghan's subtle nod to Diana in her new podcast announcement

Meghan Markle launched her first podcast with Spotify in the summer of 2022, and she released weekly episodes which 'investigated the labels that try to hold women back' with a host of A-listers, including Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.

Despite the bevy of high profile guests and huge opening success when it launched, it was not renewed for a second season, with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek later explaining that the Archetypes podcast was discontinued as listeners weren't as 'happy' as they had anticipated, telling the BBC: "We thought new innovation was needed to happen here. We thought we can come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues. And the truth of the matter is, some of it has worked, some of it hasn’t. We’re learning from those and we are moving on."

However, the Duchess of Sussex has now announced that she will return to podcast hosting duties in a new format. Meghan shared that she has signed a new deal with Lemonada Media - a female-founded podcast network - whereby she will be creating a completely new podcast, as well as distributing episodes of Archetypes to reach a wider audience.

In the statement, she said: "I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

While details of the new project are yet to be unveiled, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines earlier this week with a notable re-branding. They launched a new website using their official titles (which takes the place of their former domain, archewell.com) and will be using this to make announcements and personal updates in the future.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Duchess included a subtle nod to the late Princess Diana in the portrait which was released alongside the announcement. The photo, taken by Misan Harriman, sees Meghan wearing the Cartier Tank Française that was once a part of the former Princess of Wales' collection. Diana was first seen wearing the watch in the 1980s, and it is said to have been a gift from her father. Although she wore a Patek Philippe watch during much of her marriage to the then-Prince Charles, when the couple divorced she referred back to the Cartier piece.

Prince Harry inherited the gold watch, and later gifted it to his wife, Meghan.