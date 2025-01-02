The small detail from Meghan Markle's Instagram return that you probably missed

Before she joined the royal family, Meghan Markle ran a successful lifestyle blog,The Tig, where she wrote about everything from vedic meditation to her updated Pimm's recipe. However, upon her engagement to Prince Harry, she announced that she would be stepping away from her career and personal projects to focus on her role as a full-time member of the monarchy, and as a result she shut down her websites and deactivated her Instagram account.

In the years following Meghan and Harry's departure from royal life, there has been speculation that the Duchess of Sussex would reinstate her online presence. After launching her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, last year, it's official that Meghan is returning to Instagram with her own personal account.

At 8am EST on Thursday, the Instagram account @meghan appeared as a verified profile belonging to the Duchess, and it has amassed almost 700k followers in less than 24 hours. For her comeback post, Meghan shared a video of herself running on the beach towards the shore, before writing '2025' in the sand and laughing as she skips off camera.

While the comments on the post have been turned off, many royal fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement - although the eagle-eyed royal fans also spotted a very relatable mistake in the video that you probably missed the first time around.

Before Meghan reaches the spot in the sand where she pauses, there's a vague outline of a previously written '2025' in the sand to her left, meaning that she has likely re-filmed the clip until she got the right footage. Very relatable for anyone who films content.

Sharing their thoughts on Meghan's comeback, one person on X wrote: "Yes. She is baaack Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Take your power girl."

Another added: "I honestly think The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is a true inspiration to young girls everywhere."

It is currently unclear how Meghan will be using the platform - but time will tell!