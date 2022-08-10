Meghan Markle’s friend shared a previously unseen photo of the Duchess

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's such a cinematic portrait.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have many friends in the arts and entertainment industries – the designer Misha Nonoo, George and Amal Clooney, Chrissy Teigen, and many more.

For those of us who miss the days when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on Instagram themselves, their circle thankfully also includes the photographer Misan Harriman, who took the officially released portrait of Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor on her first birthday and also shared a couple of intimate images from the little girl’s party, which was held at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Well, Misan has been at it again: he shared a gorgeous previously unseen portrait of Meghan to wish her a happy birthday on Instagram last week.

The photo in question shows the Duchess during her days as a senior royal. It appears to have been taken in October 2019, when she attended the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London. In the photo, Meghan is facing away from the camera and towards the stage, while going down a flight of stairs.

Video you may like:

That day, the Duchess wore a simple yet elegant royal purple dress, with a high neckline, long sleeves, a cinched waistline, and a discreet slit on one calf. She paired it with navy suede pointed court shoes à la Kate Middleton. Marie Claire previously reported that the dress hailed from Babaton for Aritizia, while the shoes were from Carrie Bradshaw favourite Manolo Blahnik. Meghan wore her hair down and artfully wavy, with a long fringe.

That particular event came just weeks before the Sussexes flew off to Vancouver Island in late 2019. They spent Christmas there with baby Archie, then announced their decision to step down from their duties as senior royals in January 2020.

They left the UK and eventually settled in Southern California in March of that year, and the rest is history.