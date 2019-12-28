Why Harry and Meghan were refused by this Canadian restaurant

And it's not for the reason you think...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently enjoying some private family time over the holidays, choosing to spend Christmas in Canada this year.

The Sussexes spent the holidays with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and released their adorable Christmas card of their family-of-three, much to the public’s delight. (You can still buy Meghan’s high street jumper from the card, by the way.)

However, during their break on Vancouver Island, Meghan and Harry were reportedly turned away from a local restaurant – but it’s not for the reason you think.

Bev Koffel, who owns seafood restaurant Deep Cove Chalet with her husband Pierre, told the Vancouver Sun that she had seen the royals around during the festive period.

‘Horth Hill’s become a very popular place now. And they jog around, so they’ve been seen,’ she said. ‘It’s kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They’re breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best.’

She then revealed that the reason her husband turned down the royals’ request was because of all of the security involved with hosting the pair. However, she hopes that they’ll try to return in future (who wouldn’t?!)

‘Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that? I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it.’

We hope Harry and Meghan are having a lovely time away from the spotlight.