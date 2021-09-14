Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As he appears on Australia's Celebrity Big Brother VIP

Back in 2018, prior to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tying the knot, you might remember a letter from Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., encouraging Harry in a ‘moment of madness’ not to go through with the marriage.

Thomas said: “I told Prince Harry, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life’”. Whether or not the Prince ever received the letter has never been confirmed.

And in further Royal news this week, he has shared yet another open letter to the couple, this time sharing his thoughts on television as he appears in Australia’s Celebrity Big Brother VIP.

In the teaser clip, a video released yesterday shows Thomas preparing the letter in the Diary Room.

The 55-year-old starts by saying: “Dear Meghan and Harry. The first thing I want to say to both of you…”

From there, viewers are left hanging and will have to tune in to see what else he has to say to the couple.

A voiceover simply says: “What’s in the letter?”.

In a trailer for the reality TV show, Thomas can be seen calling Meghan ‘shallow’ – so it wouldn’t mark the first time he has spoken about her on the show.

Thomas has been mixed in his opinions of Meghan – first discouraging Harry to marry her in 2018, then, shortly after, backtracked and praising what she could bring to the family.

He said to a journalist at The Mirror: “My sister’s going to be one of the best things ever to have happened to the Royal Family.”

“She will be the perfect modern princess. I wish Meg and Harry nothing but a happy and healthy future together.”

Meghan has two half-siblings – Thomas and a half-sister, Samantha, who has previously who has called Meghan manipulative, dishonest, and controlling, even going as far to publish an entire tell-all book about Meghan.

She also has a strained relationship with her father, Thomas Markle – see what he has to say about baby Lilibet’s arrival, here – whom it’s believed she hasn’t spoken too since he turned down her wedding invitation in 2018.

What do you reckon Thomas Jr. will have to say?

Celebrity Big Brother VIP is an Australian reality TV show that, alongside Thomas, Jr., stars celebrities including Caitlyn Jenner, model Imogen Anthony and presidential advisor Omarosa.