Samantha Markle has released her tell-all book and she has a lot to say about Meghan

Meghan Markle has a difficult relationship with her family, something that plagued her years as a royal.

The Markles as a whole have created a lot of drama around the Duchess of Sussex, from estranged nephew Tyler Dooley naming his cannabis business after her to her father Thomas Markle continuously engaging with the press, despite Meghan’s reported pleas for him not too.

The most noise however has come from Meghan’s half sister Samantha Grant (now going by Markle).

From her rumoured appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, and her turning up to Kensington Palace with a camera crew to surprise the Duchess, it’s safe to say that Samantha has not had Meghan’s best interests at heart over the years.

This week, that was made all the more obvious as Samantha released her tell-all book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.

According to Us Weekly, Samantha accuses Meghan of having ‘changed’ since joining the royal family, accusing her of being ‘belittling and controlling’.

‘After all was said and done, I heard through the grapevine that the royal family wanted to help my father, and make sure that he was provided for, but that my sister rejected the idea,’ Samantha reportedly claims. ‘I was furious with her, but more than anything, I was brokenhearted by knowing that he could’ve been comfortable, and safe, but my sister said “no.”‘

Understandably, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not responded.