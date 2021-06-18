Meghan Markle has just broken her maternity leave for a very important reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This year has been no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would not be returning to royal duties, took part in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and this month welcomed a baby girl, Lilibet Diana.

‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,’ read a statement from the now family of four.

‘On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in a personal statement. ‘She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.’

Since the birth, Meghan Markle is unsurprisingly on maternity leave, but she made an exception to break it this week for a very important reason – she became a bestselling author.

Yes, really. Meghan’s illustrated children’s book, The Bench, became a number one New York Times bestseller this week, and to mark the occasion, a statement went was released on the Archewell website.

‘Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex’s debut children’s book, The Bench, is #1 on The New York Times Bestseller list for children’s picture books after being released just last week,’ read the statement. ‘Congratulations to everyone involved in the project.’

Also featured was a statement from Meghan, that she had released previously:

‘While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere.’

Well, that’s lovely.

Huge congratulations to the Duchess of Sussex!