Meghan Markle blasted for ‘not having a brand’ by royal expert

Meghan Markle has come under fire once again, as royal expert believes “nothing is going anywhere” for her since she quit the royal family in 2020.

Royal biographer, Tina Brown, has penned her book The Palace Papers, in which she has shared accounts of those close to the royal family.

But in a separate interview with The Washington Post Live, Tina took aim at the former Suits actor.

She said: “Meghan doesn’t really have a brand… she is sort of grasping somewhat at, you know, whatever is the kind of Twitter caring of the moment.

“It’s, you know, vaccinations, it’s Ukraine, it’s women’s rights, it’s hey, my 40th birthday, let’s have a mentoring scheme. Nothing is really going anywhere for Meghan.”

Though Harry and Meghan – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – have quit the royal family, dropped their royal duties, and set up a new life as a family of four in America, Tina still believes Harry has impressive projects on to keep him current, and in the spotlight – unlike his partner.

She continued: “Harry is in a much better spot because he brilliantly started this Invictus Games and that’s what his brand should be.”

Though Harry and Meghan have left the royal fold, and have snubbed a number of royal engagements over the years, including Prince Philip’s Thanksgiving Service at Westminster Abbey last month, Tina believes Harry will want to come back to London and resume his royal duties if the Queen was to pass away.

Speaking previously on Sway podcast, she said: “I think that Harry is going to want to come back when the Queen dies to serve his country.

“And I think they will find a way to reel him in.

“And it’s possible that Meghan – maybe they will have a commuter arrangement. I don’t know. I don’t see Meghan ever wanting to go back. She disliked England.”