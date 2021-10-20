Meghan Markle advises women to ’stay out of drama’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

In fact, from the arrival of baby Lilibet and updates on Archie to their tell-all interview with Oprah and TIME magazine cover, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about.

This week, it was Meghan in particular who made headlines, as her former comments from a 2015 InStyle interview resurfaced where the now Duchess offers her advice to working women.

‘You don’t need to make your life your job,’ she explained. ‘I have to find that balance for myself, as well. Between The Tig and my time on set or at home, I have to make the time to throw in a yoga class or walk my dogs or literally just turn it all off and meditate for a minute. I think you have to make time for yourself so that work doesn’t become the end-all-be-all.’

She continued: ‘I think in life and in the office, it’s best to stay out of the drama. You’ll be endlessly happier for it. If you want to do that, save that for drinks after work with your girlfriends.’

She then went on to talk about the importance of saying ‘no’, with fans believing that she foreshadowed her exit from the royal family.

‘I think the biggest part of being a girl boss in the office, at home, or anywhere you go is just knowing your value,’ she explained. ‘As you get older, you become more comfortable in your skin and comfortable in saying “no” to things.’

She continued: ‘Rachel is an example of that on television, and as The Tig has grown as a brand, I’ve also learned that saying “no” is just as valuable as saying “yes”. It’s something that, I think, comes with age and really having a sense of your self-worth. And then you make choices based on that.’

When talking success, she later continued: ‘Be able to delegate, because there are some things that you just can’t do by yourself. I often joke on set that it takes a village to raise an actress. But building a strong team around you and being able to really communicate well with them is part of what’s going to bring you a higher level of success.’

Well, that’s our daily dose of inspiration!