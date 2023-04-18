Meghan "kept her head down" after "Spare," commentator claims

As you likely know by now, Prince Harry will be attending King Charles' coronation on 6 May, but Meghan Markle will be staying behind in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

For one royal commentator, this makes sense in the context of the Duchess of Sussex' recent behavior — i.e. the fact that she's not been seen much in public since Prince Harry's memoir Spare was published in January.

Notably, Meghan hasn't had any official engagements since then, and hasn't released any new projects such as her Archetypes podcast. The only news we've had about her has come indirectly, for example when she hosted a charity event for International Women's Day with Archewell, and when paparazzi photos have popped up occasionally.

"She's kept her head down for some time," PR expert Mark Borkowski told the Daily Mail.

"I suspect this is due to the noise that accompanied Spare, it created debate and a huge amount of coverage. I don't think it played well in America, especially with their fundraisers."

For Mark, Spare negatively affected the Sussexes' popularity (and sadly the polls tend to agree). However, he claimed: "They will be very quick to regenerate interest. But it is going to be more and more difficult. For many Spare was a set of stories that went too far."

In the book, Prince Harry made a number of shocking revelations. For example, he said that brother Prince William had physically attacked him in his home in 2019, among many other unexpected claims.

Mark isn't the first to use the expression "keeping her head down" to describe Meghan since January.

"Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead," a source told Us Weekly earlier this year. They added that Meghan was "happy to let Harry take centre stage" as he promoted his book.