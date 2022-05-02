Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show has been cancelled

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle‘s new animated series Pearl has been dropped by Netflix.

Deadline has reported the streaming service has been making a number of cuts after a drop in subscribers, and the Duchess of Sussex’s latest project is one to get the boot.

Meghan’s project, which was given the working title Pearl, was being created under Meghan and Prince Harry’s entertainment company Archewell Productions.

Their latest venture was announced in July 2021, and was set to see Meghan, 40, take on the role of “creator and executive producer”, which would mark her debut in that role, alongside Elton John’s husband David Furnish.

Pearl was pitched as an animated series that documents the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, and how she overcomes “daily challenges”. It has been said the production was loosely based on Meghan and her childhood, though she had yet to confirm this.

Though the production was still in the development stage, it has officially been cancelled by Netflix.

Although Netflix has dropped Pearl, it has been rumoured the company’s deal with Archewell Productions may see other projects planned still go ahead in the future.

An insider has claimed Archewell Productions are tipped to launch a docu-series called Heart of Invictus, which is based on Harry’s initiative, the Invictus Games.

But Pearl is not the only show that Netflix has shelved, as it has been reported two other children’s programmes have been cut, including Dino Daycar and Boons and Curses, while reports that a number of staff working at the company have also been let go.

Though Netflix will not produce Pearl, it is unknown if the former Suits actor will take the series elsewhere.

Meghan and Harry – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – founded Archewell Productions in the autumn of 2020, shortly after they quit their royal duties and left London for life in America.

Their aim for the production company is to create scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, feature productions and children’s shows.

It has been reported the pair signed a whopping $100 million deal with Netflix, and are also slated to work with Spotify on their podcast.