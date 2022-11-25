A new picture of Meghan and Harry with poet Amanda Gorman delights royal fans
The poet is appearing on Meghan's podcast
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are notoriously private when it comes to sharing updated photos, so when a new picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appears fans are normally delighted.
This time was no different, as writer and poet Amanda Gorman took to Instagram to share a picture with the royal couple, and nearly 300k fans liked the picture with most saying they 'couldn't wait to listen' to the podcast.
The picture, posted on Wednesday, sees both Harry and Meghan with huge grins standing next to the poet who is best known for her poetry reading at President Biden's inauguration last January.
Harry wore a black polo shirt, while Meghan was also casual in a white top and a cardigan. Meghan also wore her hair loose and natural make-up, including a pink blusher.
A post shared by Amanda Gorman (@amandascgorman) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Amanda said on the post: "Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!"
The author wore a multicoloured dress with a ruched neckline and puffy short sleeves. Fans of the royals said they 'can't wait to hear the podcast', while one fan of Amanda's said: "In the company of royalty, right where you belong."
The 24-year-old activist and graduate of Harvard is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. Amanda has gone on to write for the New York Times and published The Hill We Climb last year, a collection of her poems.
However, she nearly didn't perform at the inauguration. Writing in the New York Times she said earlier this year: "I was scared of failing my people, my poetry. But I was also terrified on a physical level.
"Covid was still raging, and my age group couldn't get vaccinated yet. Just a few weeks before, domestic terrorists assaulted the U.S. Capitol, the very steps where I would recite.
"I didn't know then that I'd become famous, but I did know at the inauguration I was going to become highly visible—which is a very dangerous thing to be in America, especially if you're Black and outspoken and have no Secret Service."
Meghan's podcast has attracted a number of high-profile guests since it launched, including her friend Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and comedian and writer Ziwe Furmudoh.
This episode, which Amanda will feature on, will be the last in the series - however, we expect there to be a second series as when it was first launched it jumped to the no.1 spot - and even beat Joe Rogan's in the Spotify charts.
-
I've found this amazing Champagne for only £10 a bottle (and Moët & Chandon on sale)
Bottoms up - the best black Friday champagne deals are in
By Penny Goldstone
-
The Adanola Black Friday sale launches today - here's what, as Health Editor, I own and recommend
Savings of up to 48% off now.
By Ally Head
-
Airports could ditch 100ml rule for hand luggage by 2024
The 100ml rule came into effect at all airports in 2006
By Sarah Finley
-
Meghan Markle reveals the very sweet nickname her mother has for her
A lovely little insight!
By Sarah Finley
-
So, is Meghan Markle going on the Jimmy Fallon show or not?
We're very confused
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Close sources claim that Meghan and Harry's documentary could be released in December
The documentary could reportedly air within the next few weeks
By Sarah Finley
-
Meghan Markle on the advice she was given after her wedding to Prince Harry
"Don’t give up, because it means so much to women and girls."
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry 'firmly excluded' from royal family, claims expert
"Until he decides to come back to Britain and ask for forgiveness."
By Dionne Brighton
-
Prince William is "still holding a grudge" against the Sussexes, expert claims
"This book is hanging over everyone's head."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry writes about his grief in an emotional letter to charity
The royal's sweet letter had a poignant meaning behind it
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hectic morning routine is so relatable
The couple have their hands full!
By Dionne Brighton