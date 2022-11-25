A new picture of Meghan and Harry with poet Amanda Gorman delights royal fans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are notoriously private when it comes to sharing updated photos, so when a new picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appears fans are normally delighted.

This time was no different, as writer and poet Amanda Gorman took to Instagram to share a picture with the royal couple, and nearly 300k fans liked the picture with most saying they 'couldn't wait to listen' to the podcast.

The picture, posted on Wednesday, sees both Harry and Meghan with huge grins standing next to the poet who is best known for her poetry reading at President Biden's inauguration last January.

Harry wore a black polo shirt, while Meghan was also casual in a white top and a cardigan. Meghan also wore her hair loose and natural make-up, including a pink blusher.

Amanda said on the post: "Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!"

The author wore a multicoloured dress with a ruched neckline and puffy short sleeves. Fans of the royals said they 'can't wait to hear the podcast', while one fan of Amanda's said: "In the company of royalty, right where you belong."

The 24-year-old activist and graduate of Harvard is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. Amanda has gone on to write for the New York Times and published The Hill We Climb last year, a collection of her poems.

However, she nearly didn't perform at the inauguration. Writing in the New York Times she said earlier this year: "I was scared of failing my people, my poetry. But I was also terrified on a physical level.

"Covid was still raging, and my age group couldn't get vaccinated yet. Just a few weeks before, domestic terrorists assaulted the U.S. Capitol, the very steps where I would recite.

"I didn't know then that I'd become famous, but I did know at the inauguration I was going to become highly visible—which is a very dangerous thing to be in America, especially if you're Black and outspoken and have no Secret Service."

Meghan's podcast has attracted a number of high-profile guests since it launched, including her friend Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and comedian and writer Ziwe Furmudoh.

This episode, which Amanda will feature on, will be the last in the series - however, we expect there to be a second series as when it was first launched it jumped to the no.1 spot - and even beat Joe Rogan's in the Spotify charts.