The coronation could be the "first big Prince Archie moment," expert says

That is, if the Sussexes attend

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa
(Image credit: Photo by Pool / Samir Hussein / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — now known as Prince Archie — left his native U.K. before his first birthday.

This means that the young royal has seldom been seen in public, and glimpses of him have been reserved for Sussex family Christmas cards and short snippets of film in Netflix' Harry & Meghan.

This could change if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to attend King Charles' coronation with one or both of their children in tow (at just under two years old, Princess Lilibet may be deemed too young to comfortably sit through the event).

If this was the case, it's possible that Archie would be included in the proceedings in some way — especially because the coronation coincides with his fourth birthday, on 6th May.

One royal commentator is feeling optimistic about our chances of a Sussex sighting.

"I expect to see Meghan and Harry and I do expect to see Archie," Andrea Caamano said on Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast (via Express).

"Archie will be four years old on the day. Charles was four when his mother was crowned and so I think we will see Archie.

"And I think it’ll be his first big Prince Archie moment."

Harry and Meghan decided to announce that their children would now be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet following the christening of their daughter a few weeks ago. The Royal Family website has since officially updated the children's titles in the official line of succession.

As for the Sussex family's attendance at the coronation, we still don't know what the plan is. They have confirmed that they received an invitation to the historic event, but have yet to make and/or convey their decision.

"I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from his majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for the couple said in early March.

"An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time." Suspense, suspense.

TOPICS
Royal family
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸