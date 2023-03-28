The coronation could be the "first big Prince Archie moment," expert says

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — now known as Prince Archie — left his native U.K. before his first birthday.

This means that the young royal has seldom been seen in public, and glimpses of him have been reserved for Sussex family Christmas cards and short snippets of film in Netflix' Harry & Meghan.

This could change if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to attend King Charles' coronation with one or both of their children in tow (at just under two years old, Princess Lilibet may be deemed too young to comfortably sit through the event).

If this was the case, it's possible that Archie would be included in the proceedings in some way — especially because the coronation coincides with his fourth birthday, on 6th May.

One royal commentator is feeling optimistic about our chances of a Sussex sighting.

"I expect to see Meghan and Harry and I do expect to see Archie," Andrea Caamano said on Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast (via Express).

"Archie will be four years old on the day. Charles was four when his mother was crowned and so I think we will see Archie.

"And I think it’ll be his first big Prince Archie moment."

Harry and Meghan decided to announce that their children would now be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet following the christening of their daughter a few weeks ago. The Royal Family website has since officially updated the children's titles in the official line of succession.

As for the Sussex family's attendance at the coronation, we still don't know what the plan is. They have confirmed that they received an invitation to the historic event, but have yet to make and/or convey their decision.

"I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from his majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for the couple said in early March.

"An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time." Suspense, suspense.