The coronation could be the "first big Prince Archie moment," expert says
That is, if the Sussexes attend
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — now known as Prince Archie — left his native U.K. before his first birthday.
This means that the young royal has seldom been seen in public, and glimpses of him have been reserved for Sussex family Christmas cards and short snippets of film in Netflix' Harry & Meghan.
This could change if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to attend King Charles' coronation with one or both of their children in tow (at just under two years old, Princess Lilibet may be deemed too young to comfortably sit through the event).
If this was the case, it's possible that Archie would be included in the proceedings in some way — especially because the coronation coincides with his fourth birthday, on 6th May.
One royal commentator is feeling optimistic about our chances of a Sussex sighting.
"I expect to see Meghan and Harry and I do expect to see Archie," Andrea Caamano said on Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast (via Express).
"Archie will be four years old on the day. Charles was four when his mother was crowned and so I think we will see Archie.
"And I think it’ll be his first big Prince Archie moment."
Harry and Meghan decided to announce that their children would now be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet following the christening of their daughter a few weeks ago. The Royal Family website has since officially updated the children's titles in the official line of succession.
As for the Sussex family's attendance at the coronation, we still don't know what the plan is. They have confirmed that they received an invitation to the historic event, but have yet to make and/or convey their decision.
"I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from his majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for the couple said in early March.
"An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time." Suspense, suspense.
-
An interview with Succession's Sarah Snook has resurfaced - and she has a lot to say about Hollywood body image ideals
“As a woman, you're more likely to be far more cruel to yourself than you ever are about other people.”
By Ally Head
-
There’s one quote from Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial that has gone viral
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry has attempted to 'make contact' with Charles but the King is too 'busy'
The Duke of Sussex is currently in the UK
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Lawyer warns Prince Harry that his drugs admission could affect his US visa
He wants to make the Duke's visa application public
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
George, Charlotte and Louis were sent a hilarious pre-coronation gift
They must have laughed so much when they saw this
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Eugenie has "found a stronger voice" in recent years, expert says
She's growing into her own
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton 'had to take a fertility test' before marrying Prince William, claims royal author
The controversial claim was made in a new book about the monarchy
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Oprah accused of 'distancing' herself from Harry and Meghan with coronation comment
She spoke about the couple in a recent interview
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Royal fans are all saying the same thing about this photo of baby King Charles
We can't unsee it!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate popped up in the background of an adorable Middleton family photo
Dawww
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Kate Middleton 'asserted her authority' over Prince William
The Princess of Wales 'wants to be perceived in a powerful way'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde