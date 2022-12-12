King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla release their first Christmas card
It is Charles' first Christmas card as the King
There are many Christmas traditions in the royal family, including Christmas cards.
King Charles and the Queen Consort have released their first official Christmas card, just months after Queen Elizabeth II tragically passed away and her 74-year-old son was officially announced as the British monarch.
The photo was taken shortly before the late Queen died in September this year, with the cause of death confirmed as old age, and has been shared on The Royal Family official Twitter account.
On Twitter the post read: "We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort."
It has already attracted a lot of attention as the post has been liked by over 15,000 Twitter users, and has received over 1,200 retweets.
The shot of the couple was taken at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering back on 3rd September, according to BBC News. (opens in new tab)
Inside the card reads: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year", alongside a close up portrait of the pair.
The sweet photo captures the Queen Consort - also known as the Duchess of Cornwall or Duchess Camilla - looking adoringly at husband King Charles III, who is captured from a profile angle.
In the photograph the King can be seen dressed in a tweed suit, which he paired with a red, green and beige tie.
While Camilla, 75, can be seen in a matching forest green suit, which appears to have red lapel detailing and a ruffle cream blouse underneath.
Camilla paired the suit with a matching green hat, which featured a pheasant motif and pearl earrings.
The photo was taken by photographer Sam Hussein at the Highland Games event, which saw Charles open a new structure at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, to mark the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.
For the event Charles - who will be marking his new title with a Coronation next year - and Camilla watched competitors participate in a variety of sports and activities, including the hammer throw and tug of war.
Maisie has over six years journalism experience as a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!. When she’s not scouring brands for Kate Middleton’s exact outfit – right down to her nail polish and earrings – or has her nose to the ground for celeb break ups, make ups, babies, and beauty hacks, you will find her eating her way through London’s restaurants in search of pizza and picante’s, debating whether or not she really needs yet another pair of black heeled boots, adding to her travel bucket list, and endlessly trawling through pug accounts on Instagram.
