These are the unique Christmas gifts King Charles will give this year
He's following in the Queen's footsteps
As the Christmas countdown begins and our minds all turn to buying gifts for our loved ones - especially with this week's Black Friday sales - King Charles III will be doing the same.
With his new role as monarch, Charles will be in charge of gifting not just presents to his staff, but Christmas trees too, following in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Every year the Queen followed a festive tradition, passed down by her father King George VI, and the unique present giving will no doubt be passed down to her son Charles to carry on.
Wondering who will be unwrapping a present from the King?
Well, along with his family, staff at the palaces are said to have always received a card from the Queen every year along with a Christmas pudding.
The Queen also gifted Christmas trees from her very own Windsor Crown Estate. In the past, these trees have been gifted to iconic venues such as Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral, St. Giles' Cathedral and the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh for the public to view them every year.
And as if that wasn't generous enough, the Queen also donated trees to churches and schools in the Sandringham area, while also giving money to local charities.
The Palace confirmed the Queen's generous Christmas gifts last year, releasing a statement which said: "All members of The Royal Household will receive Christmas presents from The Queen, and Her Majesty will personally hand out presents to some members of The Royal Household at Buckingham Palace and at Windsor Castle.
"Continuing the tradition from her father, King George VI and her grandfather, George V – The Queen also gives Christmas puddings to her staff.
"About 1500 Christmas puddings paid for by The Queen (through the Privy Purse) are distributed to staff throughout the Palaces, staff in the Court Post Office and Palace police."
The Queen reportedly bought her Christmas puddings from Tesco, so we hope King Charles III keeps up the tradition.
You might just see him piling up his trolley on your next food shop...
