King Charles III looked 'vulnerable and anxious' during Coronation, claims expert

King Charles III's Coronation (opens in new tab) has been one of the most talked about events for months.

The celebratory event to crown Charles (opens in new tab) and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, has been planned for months, including making the Coronation cake (opens in new tab), and it was finally time for the momentous occasion to take place on 6 May surrounded by their loved ones, famous friends and political persons. (opens in new tab)

The ceremony itself took place at London's Westminster Abbey, which spanned over two hours, and involved the crowning of the couple, as well as Charles signing the Coronation Oath, and reading out the oaths he pledges as sovereign.

The event has been hotly anticipated by many. Some royal fans have come from far and wide, even camped outside Buckingham Palace, to catch a glimpse of the royal family during the procession.

However, the 74-year-old royal looked "vulnerable and anxious" throughout the ceremony, claims body language expert Judi James, despite suggestions he has appeared more "statesmanlike" in recent years (opens in new tab), and plans for a low key affair.

Sharing her observations, Judi told Paddy Power Bingo: "King Charles’ Coronation was a warmer, less formal and more inclusive event than his mother’s, the late Queen – allowing guests and the public to enjoy it by feeling part of it, rather than just a viewer.

"The toll on Charles himself looked greater though. While the late Queen retained an air of steely composure, despite her youth – Charles looked surprisingly vulnerable and anxious, with many of his signals suggesting a desire to lower his status slightly rather than raise it regally."

Judi believes Charles looked concerned, and sceptical of the toll his new title could have on his relationship with the public, which has sparked a wide debate (opens in new tab).

She continued: "He looked like a man unwilling to be elevated away from the public and away from the people he loves to surround himself with. Hunched in his carriage, his waves were brief ‘waggling hand’ waves, rather than the more rigid royal wave.

"When he arrived his eye expression became increasingly anxious and during the service itself he often looked up at the clergy around him as though being in need of help and cues, even relying heavily on the lines and instructions that were held beside him, rather than showing he had rehearsed and memorised it."

Eagle eyed onlookers may have noted a few nervous ticks Charles demonstrated, such as fiddling with his outfit.

Judi continued: "His body language leaked signals of defined anxiety, from the self-comfort thumb rubbing to the way he constantly played with and rubbed the knot in his golden belt. At times he looked in danger of being overwhelmed by emotion and even when he walked out to greet the cheering crowds there was no apparent sign of relaxation."

However, Judi also acknowledged despite the nerves, Charles appeared grateful to be showered with affection from royalists.

She said: "These traits will probably serve him well in terms of his popularity as King though. Pomp and high status don’t sit well with a modern nation and Charles’ vulnerability and underlying anxiety will make him more accessible and even loveable.

"The moments when his face softened into a warm smile of gratitude or affection, like his fleeting smile at William during the ceremony, showed the strength of his honest emotions and the small, knowing grimace when he managed to get the lid back onto his fountain pen after nightmare battles with pens on two previous occasions suggested that, despite the formality and sense of history, he wasn’t taking himself too seriously."

While Charles appeared anxious, Camilla seemed to be cool, calm and collected in her bespoke white gown (opens in new tab).

Judi shared: "Her anxiety levels looked lower than usual, suggesting she was desperate to offer signals of support and strength to her husband. It was only once the crown was on her head that she produced a really wide smile and began to communicate with nods, smiles and glances to the rest of the congregation."