Charles and Camilla keep photos of Harry and Meghan in their London home, friend says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become somewhat estranged from the rest of the Royal Family since they left the UK in early 2020.

But according to one friend of the royals', the King and Queen aren't making as big a deal out of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' reported dramas as royal fans might be.

In fact, there's one big clue that Charles and Camilla still consider Harry and Meghan to be as much a part of their family as everyone else — even if they're no longer involved in an official manner.

“I'm lucky enough to go occasionally to Clarence House for events to do with charities and things, and I'm a trustee of something called the Queen's Reading Room, which is a real passion project of the new Queen," author Gyles Brandreth revealed to Page Six.

"When you go there, there are the pictures as always of Harry and Meghan on the piano, on the mantelpiece, and I don't think they're obsessing about it in the way that we are. You know, families are families, and they're just getting on with it."

For the expert, what the new King said in his first speech as monarch in September is very telling of how he currently views his youngest son and his wife.

"Interestingly, the King, on the day after he became King, he made a very good speech actually, in which he settled everything," Gyles continued.

"He announced that William was going to be the Prince of Wales. He made the situation clear, and wished Harry and Meghan love and well as they build their life overseas. In this country, I think we've accepted: that's what they're doing. Fair enough. And we're just getting on with it."

Sadly, amid all the fallout from the Sussexes' departure and their media projects, Meghan decided to stay back in California while Harry attends his dad's historic coronation on 6 May. Still, we hope both Sussexes can repair their relationship with the Royal Family in due course.