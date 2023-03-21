Royal fans are all saying the same thing about this photo of baby King Charles
We can't unsee it!
Prince Harry (opens in new tab) may not be on great terms with the Royals at the moment, but he's still family.
This is especially obvious to royal fans who spotted King Charles and Queen Camilla's Instagram post last Sunday.
The post was meant to celebrate Mother's Day, and featured a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) holding Prince Charles, who looks to be about one or two years old. The second photo was of Camilla as an adult, posing with her late mother Rosalind Shand.
The royal couple captioned the photos: "To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay."
While people appreciated the sentiment of this post, they focused most especially on baby King Charles, namely how much he looks like his youngest son Prince Harry in that old photo. In it, his hair appears to have a red tinge, but we definitely see a family resemblance in their facial features, too.
"Did someone notice how much alike is the king in this picture with Harry as a baby?" wrote one person.
"I see Harry in this picture," said someone else.
Sadly, Charles and Harry are not enjoying the most harmonious father and son relationship these days.
Prince Harry's relationship with the UK-based royals has gone from bad to worse ever since he and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior royals in 2020, but things really got dire after the publication of the Duke's memoir Spare in January.
Since then, King Charles evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, though he did invite them to his coronation on 6 May.
However, Harry and Meghan have yet to announce whether or not they will be attending the historical event.
