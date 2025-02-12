Kensington Palace responds to Princess Kate wardrobe controversy

Princess Kate's wardrobe has been the subject of royal controversy over the past few days, but the Palace has now set the record straight.

Earlier this month, the Sunday Times published a piece which claimed that the Palace would no longer be disclosing the details of the Princess of Wales's wardrobe, as it has done historically.

The article contained the following quote, attributed to a royal source:

"There is an absolute feeling that it [Kate's public work] is not about what the Princess is wearing. She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting.

"There will always be an appreciation of what the Princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that. But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it's about the substance."

However, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace has insisted that there are no planned changes to the information disclosed about Kate's fashion.

"Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding The Princess of Wales’s clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits," the spokesperson told the Mirror.

"To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not The Princess of Wales. The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to The Princess of Wales. To be clear, there has been no change in our approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness's clothing."

This is sure to come as a great relief to those who appreciate Kate's faultless sense of style.

Meanwhile, we know that fashion is very important to Kate, who has shown her support for both established and new British fashion design over the years. In particular, she famously wears pieces from Alexander McQueen, Emilia Wickstead, and Jenny Packham.