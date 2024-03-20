Man behind Kate and William's market video speaks out as conspiracy theories escalate

The Kate Middleton conspiracy theories are still spreading like wildfire online — despite video footage of the Princess of Wales looking well while doing some grocery shopping over the weekend.

The man who took the video in question, Nelson Silva, is apparently 'confused' by the whole situation after various claims have been made online. After weeks of conspiracies, people have been unconvinced by the video with one popular but unfounded theory that Kate was replaced by a "body double" in the Windsor Farm Shop video.

A professional Kate Middleton lookalike named Heidi Agan says she has received loads of social media messages from people who believe it was her in the video rather than the real Princess of Wales. Speaking to the Mirror, Heidi said: "In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time so I know that is not me. I 100 per cent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video."

Nelson Silva, who shared the video clip with The Sun, told the publication that he is shocked by those who still don't believe Kate is recovering well from her abdominal surgery. He said: "I'm not so much shocked that these comments have continued, I’m just confused how exactly they can continue. This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation. What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released they’d go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now."

He added: "They’ve put so much time and energy into these rumours and lies that they can’t pull the plug. Even famous people are guilty. People with a large platform online — they can’t admit they are wrong now because they look so delusional."

Echoing Nelson, Kate lookalike Heidi said she felt it was time people stopped coming up with far-fetched theories as to Kate's whereabouts, and instead suggested they wait patiently for her to be ready to return to public life.