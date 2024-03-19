Kate Middleton's public return is in the works with 'top secret project'

Kate Middleton is expected to return to work and public life generally around Easter time, but - after weeks of questions from royal watchers and the press alike - the Palace is keenly aware that the Princess of Wales' big return needs to be perfectly calibrated. Therefore, they are working on what has been dubbed a 'top secret project' for her big comeback.

"The teams are working round the clock to devise the Princess of Wales’s back-to-work plan after weeks of immense pressure," a source told the Mirror. "They all know that the world will be watching after weeks of heightened speculation and often outlandish commentary on social media."

The teams in question here are apparently made up of two former Palace aides who are considered 'well-established public relations experts', one of whom is Kate's new private secretary Lt Col Tom White, plus William's private secretary Ian Patrick, and the Kensington Palace communications team.

A royal return could have happened without much fanfare following Kate's recovery from abdominal surgery, but it now needs to be pitch perfect - partly due to the abundance of conspiracy theories that have been swirling online since her absence. People's trust in the Palace has also appeared to dwindle following the Mother's Day Photoshop scandal involving Kate, something which reportedly left the Wales' 'deeply upset'.

In the Palace's original statement, it was established that the Princess wouldn't return to her royal duties until at least after Easter. This remains the official position at time of writing; however, her team is apparently suggesting that Kate attend the Easter Sunday service on 31st March alongside other senior royals.

As for her official return to official engagements - such as visiting charities and businesses around the country - there have been reports that Kate would do so around 17th April, which coincides with the end of her children's spring break from Lambrook School. At the moment, it's unclear what Kate's first engagement could be after her hiatus but we should expect it to be in line with her ongoing causes.