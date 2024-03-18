How Kate is planning to publicly address ongoing health speculation

Following weeks of intense speculation over the Princess of Wales' health and recovery, Kate Middleton is likely to address the rumours surrounding her abdominal surgery herself and in person, according to a close friend of the royal.

In January, the Palace announced that Kate had undergone a planned surgery and would not return to royal duties until after Easter. Despite sharing that the Princess had requested privacy while she recovers, their decision not to share any update about her condition led to a whole host of rumours and 'wild conspiracy theories' online, with some international journalists even claiming that Kate was in a coma - something the Palace has since refuted.

The Wales' released a photo on Mother's Day in what appeared to be an attempt to quell the speculation, but instead it only served to fuel the fire when social media users spotted inconsistencies in the photo and agencies such as Getty and AP issued a 'kill notice' due to 'manipulation'. Kate quickly apologised, but and the couple is said to be 'deeply upset' by the situation, and Kate is reportedly eager to get back to work and normality.

Over the past few weeks, the pressure has been rising for the Palace or the Wales' to publicly respond to the concerns and theories that have rapidly picked up pace on the internet, on talk shows and via royal correspondents. And according to a friend of Kate's, the Princess would be most likely to address the reports herself during her initial public engagements when she does return to work.

According to The Sunday Times, a friend close to the Princess said: "They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed."

Kensington Palace has not shared exactly when Kate will return to work. After some confusion over her attendance at the Trooping the Colour parade in June, the initial Easter date was a loose estimate according to a royal advisor and the Princess won't return immediately after the break. Given that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Easter holidays end on 17th April, Kate may decide to resume duties after their break.

The Palace has yet to confirm Kate's exact return date.