How Kate is planning to publicly address ongoing health speculation
"It will be her call."
Following weeks of intense speculation over the Princess of Wales' health and recovery, Kate Middleton is likely to address the rumours surrounding her abdominal surgery herself and in person, according to a close friend of the royal.
In January, the Palace announced that Kate had undergone a planned surgery and would not return to royal duties until after Easter. Despite sharing that the Princess had requested privacy while she recovers, their decision not to share any update about her condition led to a whole host of rumours and 'wild conspiracy theories' online, with some international journalists even claiming that Kate was in a coma - something the Palace has since refuted.
The Wales' released a photo on Mother's Day in what appeared to be an attempt to quell the speculation, but instead it only served to fuel the fire when social media users spotted inconsistencies in the photo and agencies such as Getty and AP issued a 'kill notice' due to 'manipulation'. Kate quickly apologised, but and the couple is said to be 'deeply upset' by the situation, and Kate is reportedly eager to get back to work and normality.
Over the past few weeks, the pressure has been rising for the Palace or the Wales' to publicly respond to the concerns and theories that have rapidly picked up pace on the internet, on talk shows and via royal correspondents. And according to a friend of Kate's, the Princess would be most likely to address the reports herself during her initial public engagements when she does return to work.
According to The Sunday Times, a friend close to the Princess said: "They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed."
Kensington Palace has not shared exactly when Kate will return to work. After some confusion over her attendance at the Trooping the Colour parade in June, the initial Easter date was a loose estimate according to a royal advisor and the Princess won't return immediately after the break. Given that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Easter holidays end on 17th April, Kate may decide to resume duties after their break.
The Palace has yet to confirm Kate's exact return date.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Rat & Boa is our go-to for wedding guest dresses—these are the founders’ top 10 picks
We want them all
By Valeza Bakolli
-
My hair is really knotty—having tried them all, I can confirm these are the 7 best detangling conditioners
For silky hair that you can run your fingers through
By Mica Ricketts
-
These are the 7 best fake tan removers - as a tanner of 15 years I should know
Old fake tan patches are not chic
By Tori Crowther
-
Harry and Meghan have commented on the Kate photo editing backlash
The couple responded publicly for the first time
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
All photos issued by Kensington Palace now 'under review' by major broadcaster
Princess Kate is reportedly 'shaken' by the backlash
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton feels 'awful and sad' about the royal photo editing backlash
"It is ridiculous and deeply unfair."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton is still 'not quite 100%' according to royal author
The Princess of Wales' recovery has been making headlines in recent weeks
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate's return to royal duties could be much later than originally planned
The Princess of Wales' first public appearance post-surgery is still a while away
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton's uncle warned about what he shares in Celebrity Big Brother
"Kate doesn’t need this stress."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Palace issues Kate Middleton statement as 'wild conspiracy theories' circulate online
The Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery in January
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William's unexpected comment about Kate and her absence from the Baftas
"I'm sorry Catherine is not here."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde