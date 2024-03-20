Kate Middleton lookalike has responded to claims she was in the viral farm shop video
Heidi Agan confirmed it wasn't her in the footage.
Kate Middleton finally appeared in video footage taken this weekend after months of absence from the public eye.
But because so many conspiracy theories were already bubbling up surrounding her whereabouts, the video — taken at Windsor Farm Shop while she and Prince William were grocery shopping — has prompted people online to speculate that it wasn't actually her in the footage.
Some people even suggested a "body double" was used, with many going as far as to point to professional Kate Middleton impersonator Heidi Agan as potentially being the woman in the video.
A photo posted by katemiddletonlookalike on
But take it from Heidi: she absolutely was not hired by some mysterious third party to stand in for Kate's weekend errands.
"There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills," the lookalike told the Mirror. "In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time so I know that is not me. I 100 per cent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video."
Heidi went on to call on royal fans to stop speculating on Kate's whereabouts and wellbeing.
A photo posted by katemiddletonlookalike on
"My social media has gone crazy since the video emerged. It wasn't me," the impersonator continued. "Joking about Kate is one thing but we need to give her time now and I'm sure she'll be back after Easter, like what was said in the first place."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The Princess of Wales has been absent from public life since the annual royal Christmas Day outing. In mid-January, Kensington Palace revealed that Kate had undergone abdominal surgery and would be off work until at least after Easter.
The latest reports claim that the Princess will make her first public appearance on Easter Sunday, then return to royal duties sometime around 17 April, at the end of her children's spring break from Lambrook School.
-
Cyber-flashing is finally being prosecuted, but victims may have to hand over their phones
Will we ever move away from ‘he said, she said’ defence laws?
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Top Boy, The Crown and Black Mirror lead the BAFTA TV nominations
Here's the full list of nominees
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The 9 key looks from the Spring/Summer runways to inspire your new-season style
Think statement florals, elegant lace and sleek tailoring
By Sunil Makan
-
Princess Kate's medical privacy 'breached by staff' at The London Clinic
It's a 'major security' issue
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton's public return is in the works with 'top secret project'
It has to be pitch perfect
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Kate is planning to publicly address ongoing health speculation
"It will be her call."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry and Meghan have commented on the Kate photo editing backlash
The couple responded publicly for the first time
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
All photos issued by Kensington Palace now 'under review' by major broadcaster
Princess Kate is reportedly 'shaken' by the backlash
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton feels 'awful and sad' about the royal photo editing backlash
"It is ridiculous and deeply unfair."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton is still 'not quite 100%' according to royal author
The Princess of Wales' recovery has been making headlines in recent weeks
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate's return to royal duties could be much later than originally planned
The Princess of Wales' first public appearance post-surgery is still a while away
By Jadie Troy-Pryde