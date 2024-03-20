Kate Middleton lookalike has responded to claims she was in the viral farm shop video

Kate Middleton finally appeared in video footage taken this weekend after months of absence from the public eye.

But because so many conspiracy theories were already bubbling up surrounding her whereabouts, the video — taken at Windsor Farm Shop while she and Prince William were grocery shopping — has prompted people online to speculate that it wasn't actually her in the footage.

Some people even suggested a "body double" was used, with many going as far as to point to professional Kate Middleton impersonator Heidi Agan as potentially being the woman in the video.

But take it from Heidi: she absolutely was not hired by some mysterious third party to stand in for Kate's weekend errands.

"There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills," the lookalike told the Mirror. "In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time so I know that is not me. I 100 per cent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video."

Heidi went on to call on royal fans to stop speculating on Kate's whereabouts and wellbeing.

"My social media has gone crazy since the video emerged. It wasn't me," the impersonator continued. "Joking about Kate is one thing but we need to give her time now and I'm sure she'll be back after Easter, like what was said in the first place."

The Princess of Wales has been absent from public life since the annual royal Christmas Day outing. In mid-January, Kensington Palace revealed that Kate had undergone abdominal surgery and would be off work until at least after Easter.

The latest reports claim that the Princess will make her first public appearance on Easter Sunday, then return to royal duties sometime around 17 April, at the end of her children's spring break from Lambrook School.