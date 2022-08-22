Kate Middleton’s latest parenting hack is super relatable 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It turns out the Duchess of Cambridge keeps her kids calm just like the rest of us

Sitting still and being quiet doesn’t often come naturally to small children. And so, parents or not, we all know that taking kids on flights can be a real challenge.

But that didn’t stop Kate Middleton from boarding a commercial flight to Scotland on Sunday with Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

A fellow passenger shared a video of the royals getting off the plane on TikTok. “On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me,” they wrote. “Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy.”

The user added: “She even got up half way through the flight to get her daughter’s iPad. And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at row behind her to talk to her so.”

As any parent knows, devices like ipads and phones can be brilliant ways to keep young children occupied and calm. By adopting this common technique, Kate Middleton has yet again demonstrated her down-to-earth approach to parenting.

William and Kate are known to use the “chat sofa” if one of their kids acts up, for example. “There’s no ‘naughty step’ but there is a ‘chat sofa,’” a source told The Sun. “The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them.”

We saw evidence of their calm approach during the Platinum Jubilee. Whenever Prince Louis started getting cheeky, Kate stayed calm and collected — winning her praise from Supernanny Jo Frost.

It’s known that William and Kate want to give their children the most “normal” upbringing possible, which is why the family are moving to a four-bedroomed cottage this summer. The cottage — which is surrounded by the highly secure Windsor estate — will give the family of five more privacy than they could ever get at Kensington Palace.

With a shorter commute, it’s been said that Kate and William hope to do the school runs themselves when the kids start at a co-educational Berkshire prep school in September. Their no-nonsense approach will no doubt impress the local parents as much as it’s delighted royal fans.