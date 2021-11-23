Kate Middleton shields her three children from royal life in one particular way

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting Zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make headlines.

As members of the royal fold, these three live a more unusual childhood than most – attending film premieres and royal tours with their parents and visiting The Queen on weekends.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton are keen for their children to have as much of a normal childhood as possible. And from doing the school run with the other parents to protecting their privacy, the Duke and Duchess are making an effort to shield their children from the restraints of royal life.

It has been reported that this is particularly necessary at Christmas, with the Cambridge children sent ‘hundreds of gifts’ from the public.

‘You’ve got to remember that with their profile, the children will be sent hundreds of presents from members of the public, as they are every year,’ explained royal expert Duncan Larcombe. ‘In fact, William and Kate have to shield the children from being absolutely inundated with gifts from just about everyone.

He continued: ‘Let’s not forget that George is a future king and plenty of people want to give him and his siblings presents at Christmas. There are protocols for what happens to these gifts and the children will be shielded from them.’

Going on to explain William and Kate’s commitment to their children living a normal life, he continued: ‘Something we know for sure about William and Kate is that they want their children to feel normal and so they certainly won’t be lavishing them with expensive gifts, that’s for certain.’

