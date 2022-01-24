Kate Middleton is officially set to make history again

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, stepping up to reassure and lead the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

In fact, Prince William and particularly Kate Middleton have been credited with keeping the royal family afloat this past year, amid multiple scandals, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview to Prince Andrew recently being stripped of his titles.

Due to her intense popularity, it looks like Kate is actually set to make history this month, tipped to replace Prince Andrew as the Grenadier Guards’ ‘Colonel’.

Prince Andrew has been forced to return his military honours to the Queen, who is currently looking to redistribute them.

Colonel of the Grenadier Guards is one of the military titles that needs to be reassigned, and according to a military source via The Times, the regiment of the British Army wants Kate Middleton to become their Colonel.

‘From straw polling through the ranks, they would all love it to be Kate,’ explained the source. ‘We all admire the way she has fitted in and behaved, she never seems to put a food wrong.’

The source continued: ‘Everything she has taken on she really commits to and we want someone who will really engage with us.’

An official announcement has not yet been made, but if Kate was to receive the title, she would be making history, becoming the first woman appointed as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards in almost 400 years.

Kate’s power and popularity have never been more evident, with a former royal staff member even predicting that the future of the monarchy will be in her hands.

‘As the Prince Andrew scandal shows, the monarchy is in desperate need of reassuringly conventional royal performers,’ explained Patrick Jephson, a former worker for Princess Diana. ‘Catherine is just what these troubled royal times need. It’s no exaggeration that the Windsors’ future lies in her hands.’

Well, this is lovely.