Kate Middleton opens up about becoming Princess of Wales

A fan told her she would be "brilliant" at it

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about eventually becoming the Princess of Wales, while speaking with a fan at a Platinum Jubilee event. In a video posted earlier this week to Twitter, Kate Middleton was seen greeting members of the public at Cardiff Castle and chatted with those who had shown up to see her and her family.

The Duchess, who was joined by Prince William and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the event, was seen holding a bouquet as she shook the hands of people in the crowd. One woman was heard telling Kate, “You’re going to be a brilliant Princess of Wales.”

In response, Kate told them it was a “very kind” thing to say. She then pointed to her husband Prince William and responded, “Well I’m in good hands.”

Prince William is expected to take on the title of Prince of Wales when his father Prince Charles, the current titleholder, becomes king. As his spouse, Kate will most likely take on the Princess of Wales title.

Although Prince Charles’ wife Camilla Parker-Bowles is technically the current Princess of Wales, a royal expert explained to Town and Country it was “decided” she would instead go by Duchess of Cornwall – as the title Princess of Wales was famously associated with the late Princess Diana.

Kate and her family visited Wales on June 4 to attend a rehearsal for a Platinum Jubilee concert in the day, then returned to Buckingham Palace for the high octane Platinum Party. For the visit, Kate wore a red Eponine coat dress and accessorised with contrasting navy blue heels by Gianvito Rossi and a DeMellier bag.

Earlier this week, Kate was seen attending the Order of the Garter Service alongside other members of the Royal Family. The family gathered for the occasion to additionally celebrate the Duchess of Cornwall, who was formally made a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.