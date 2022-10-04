The Prince and Princess of Wales have inherited a new secret home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, with the former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge promoted to Prince and Princess of Wales last month, following the Queen’s tragic death.

Weeks before Her Majesty passed away, the Prince and Princess and their children had relocated to Windsor, moving into a modest home on the Queen’s estate, Adelaide Cottage, and turning that into their main abode.

The family retain their former home Kensington Palace’s ‘Apartment 1A’ for work purposes, as well as their private holiday residences in Norfolk and Balmoral. Anmer Hall, where they lived during the pandemic, and Tam-Na-Ghar, a lesser known three-bedroom cottage that was a gift to Prince William from the Queen Mother.

This week, it was reported via Marie Claire US that the couple had inherited a fifth home since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, and unsurprisingly, it’s in Wales.

The property in question is Llwynywermod Estate on the outskirts of Myddfai – referred to as a “secret” home, due to its rural surroundings.

Previously belonging to King Charles III while he held the title of Prince of Wales, it is said to be a property close to his heart. According to The Mirror, the King bought the property 15 years ago, and would often stay there when undertaking duties in Wales.

“I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” King Charles III announced in his first speech to the nation. “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given”.

“[Catherine] appreciates the history associated with this role, but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path”, a source, via Sky, went on to comment. “The couple is focussed on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.”