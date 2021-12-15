Prince William kept this sweet promise to Kate Middleton and their children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is lovely.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

This past year, it has been the Duchess of Cambridge and her ‘aura of perfection’ that has made the most headlines, from her multiple public appearances to her candid words about motherhood.

Last week, the Cambridge family posted their official Christmas photograph and amassing almost 2 million likes, it certainly seemed to go down well.

‘Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card,’ the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the photograph, but it was the touching story behind it that made the most news.

The photograph is said to have been taken privately during a family holiday to Jordan earlier this year, a location which was a special nod to the Duchess.

Kate Middleton and her family lived in Jordan for a couple of years during her childhood back in the 1980s, and according to reports she has always wanted to go back for a visit.

Prince William visited the area back in 2018 during a five-day royal tour, something that Kate Middleton wasn’t able to join him on as she was on maternity leave.

As Prince William posed in the same site that Kate had done in her childhood, he revealed that the Duchess was ‘very upset’ to be missing the trip, and added that he needed ‘to come back with the family for this shot’.

This year, he appears to have kept his touching promise, taking the family back to Jordan. And while they haven’t released the recreated photograph, we’re sure they would have taken it.

Well, this is lovely.