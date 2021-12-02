Kate Middleton is hosting a carol concert and she's handwritten invites

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What we'd do for a spot on that invite list.

The royal family likes a Christmas tradition just as much as the next person. In a normal year, the royals would have their big, pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, before travelling to Sandringham on Christmas Eve, where they exchange joke presents ahead of the proper festive celebrations commencing.

This year, however, they’re adding a new royal occasion to their Christmas traditions: Kate Middleton is hosting a carol concert.

Held on Wednesday, 8 December at Westminster Abbey, the community carol service was the Duchess of Cambridge’s idea. The intention is that it will honour “the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic,” according to Kensington Palace.

The prestigious invite list will be extended to those who have gone out of their way to do something to help the community over the past two years, including charity staff, teachers, emergency service workers and people from the armed forces. Performing at the concert will be Westminster Abbey’s choir, who will be joined by various guests doing readings.

Let’s be honest: it’s going to be an incredible night, and there are a lot of people who would do a lot of things to secure an invite. But sadly, if you’ve not received one by now, you’re probably not on the list.

Earlier this week on Instagram, Kate Middleton shared a sneak peek of the invite on the Instagram account she shares with husband Prince William. At the top of the invite is the Duchess’ own royal cypher – a gold-etched letter ‘C’ for Catherine, with a crown on top.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, supported by The Royal Foundation and with grateful thanks to the Dean and Chapter of Westminster Abbey, requests the pleasure of the company of…” the invite reads.

It looks as though Kate will have hand-written all her invitees’ names, as the space beneath is left blank,

The invite then continues: “…at a carol service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday 8th December, at 5pm.”

We imagine there will have been a lot of excited households after receiving that through the door. But if you’re not on the golden list, don’t worry – you’ll still be able to get in on the carol concert action. It’s being filmed in partnership with Westminster Abbey and BBC Studios Events Productions, and will be broadcast by ITV this month. We can’t wait to tune in!