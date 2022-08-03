Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Looking Princess perfect is easier than it seems...

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most watched women in the world. And despite being photographed on every occasion, from the Commonwealth Games to sweet moments of PDA, Kate never has a bad angle.

Ever wondered how Kate Middleton’s photos are always on point? It turns out there is one simple trick.

During Prince William and Kate Middleton’s engagement, William made sure the Duchess received all the royal training she needed to feel comfortable in her new royal role. And it turns out her trick to nailing photographs came from that very royal media training.

Royal fashion expert and Stylist Miranda Holder took to social media to share the style hack, so now you can try it too. And let’s just say, it takes the saying “keep your chin up” to a whole new level.

Video you may like:

In a TikTok video gone viral, Holder reveals the style hack that Kate uses “every single time, without fail.”

Kate Middleton’s photo trick:

The Duchess always keeps her chin parallel to the ground.

Sounds simple, the rules?

“She doesn’t tilt it down, she doesn’t tilt it up, and that ensures a flattering photograph every single time.”

So it is all in the chin, *adjusts chin to be parallel to the floor immediately*.

Thinking it could only possibly work for the Duchess?

The stylist responded to comments that it is just Kate’s beauty (no arguing that point) and that everyone can do this simple trick.

“You can be the most gorgeous person in the world and still get a horrific photograph, so it really is all about your relationship to the camera and where you place your jaw. If it is too low, it’s not good, if it’s too high, definitely not good – we don’t want to see your nostrils!” said the expert.

“Kate uses all of this training and more,” Holder added, “and it works, give it a go!”

We will certainly be trying this the next time the camera is out.