A sweet moment of PDA between Kate Middleton and Prince William is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"They later walked off with their arms around each other’s waists, like a young couple on a first date."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have to be the most talked-about couple in the world, and from their private anecdotes to their official public appearances, the internet is fascinated by their relationship.

The royal couple often choose to keep their moments of affection private, and it’s all for a very sweet reason, with the Duke and Duchess reportedly feeling that they don’t need to “prove themselves” and their “deep connection”.

But from their double wedding kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony to their sweet pecks at Royal outings, they do occasionally share public displays of affection. And when they do, it makes headlines like nothing else. This week was no exception.

The couple shared a sweet public display of affection during their attendance at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club, and it has of course gone viral.

The moment in question occurred as the Duchess congratulated her husband on his team’s win, with the couple sharing two kisses before Kate awarded him a trophy.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

But even during the rest of the day, the couple were pictured with their arms around each other, and according to some royal experts looked so loved up it could have been their first date.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s natural and co-ordinated chemistry together is easily illustrated during these kisses and other PDAs at polo,” body language expert Judi James explained via the Daily Mail.

“They manage to perform the more formal reward kiss perfectly while giving hints and cues to signal the actual depth of their relationship and how they would normally behave with more intimacy when they were out of public view.”

She continued: “They later walked off with their arms around each other’s waists, like a young couple on a first date. Their eye contact as they close in for the kiss – this level of close-quarters eye contact shows a very loving relationship.”

Well, this is lovely.