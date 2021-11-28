Controversial doctored photographs of Kate Middleton have been released in a domestic violence campaign

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

This past year, it has been the Duchess of Cambridge and her ‘aura of perfection’ that has made the most headlines, from her multiple public appearances to her candid words about motherhood.

This week however, it was a controversial topic that made the Duchess of Cambridge headlines, as doctored photographs of Kate Middleton were released online.

As part of a campaign to raise awareness around domestic violence, Italian artist and activist Alexsandro Palombo edited photographs of high profile women, adding bruises and cuts, to ‘draw attention to the poor responses from politics regarding the problem of gender-based violence’.

In an attempt to highlight ‘ineffectiveness of the support and protection system to the victims’, the photographs were captioned: ‘She reported him. But nobody believed her – but she was left alone. But she was not protected – but he was not stopped. But she was killed anyway.’

Other high profile women featured in the campaign were US Vice President Kamala Harris, Queen Letitia of Spain and European Commission chief Ursula von de Leyen

The royal family has not responded, but according to The Sun, they were unaware that the Duchess’ image was being used.

We will continue to update this story.