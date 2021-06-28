Kate Middleton is ‘delighted’ with her exciting new royal family role

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

From breaking down barriers and speaking candidly about motherhood struggles on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, to her role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, Kate has risen to be one of the most essential (and popular) members of the royal family.

The past year in particular has seen the Duchess develop a particularly close relationship with the Queen, even given her own direct line t0 speak to the monarch whenever she wants.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Kate was given an exciting duty this week – a brand new patronage.

Yes, the Duchess of Cambridge has become the patron of The Forward Trust.

‘I am delighted that The Forward Trust and Action on Addiction have taken this bold step to join forces and help more people, families and children to overcome addiction,’ the Duchess of Cambridge announced in an official statement. ‘I have had the privilege of being Patron of Action on Addiction for nine years, and have seen the work of The Forward Trust at HMP Send on several occasions.’

She continued: ‘I am continually struck by the passion, expertise and commitment of the staff and volunteers, and indeed it was the conversations I had with individuals and families affected by addiction that have been a major driving force in my ongoing work on early childhood.

‘With the link between early childhood trauma and addiction later in life becoming more widely understood, it is more important than ever that we focus on these issues so that we can create a happier, healthier, more nurturing society.’

Huge congratulations to the Duchess of Cambridge on the new role!